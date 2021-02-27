Josh Hawley Gets Exuberant Ovation at CPAC for Trying to Overturn 2020 Election: WATCH

The crowd at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) got to their feet for seditious Senator Josh Hawley on Friday night

“On January 6 I objected during the Electoral College certification. Maybe you heard about it,” said Hawley to raucous applause and attendees jumping to their feet. “I did. I stood up. I stood up and I said, ‘We ought to have a debate about election integrity.’”

the CPAC audience appears to skew old and white pic.twitter.com/OIE9pg85jI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2021

Hawley also demanded the break-up of “modern day oligarchs” like Twitter, Google, and Facebook: “The Big Tech corporations have deplatformed conservatives left and right. Shut them up, shut them out, shut them down. Heck, they censored the president of the United States. If they can censor him, they can censor any American citizen and I’ve got my own experience with this, unfortunately.”