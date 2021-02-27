Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Josh Hawley Gets Exuberant Ovation at CPAC for Trying to Overturn 2020 Election: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

josh Hawley

The crowd at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) got to their feet for seditious Senator Josh Hawley on Friday night

“On January 6 I objected during the Electoral College certification. Maybe you heard about it,” said Hawley to raucous applause and attendees jumping to their feet. “I did. I stood up. I stood up and I said, ‘We ought to have a debate about election integrity.’”

Hawley also demanded the break-up of “modern day oligarchs” like Twitter, Google, and Facebook: “The Big Tech corporations have deplatformed conservatives left and right. Shut them up, shut them out, shut them down. Heck, they censored the president of the United States. If they can censor him, they can censor any American citizen and I’ve got my own experience with this, unfortunately.”

Get Towleroad Headlines Daily.

News daily from one of the most trusted, independent, lgbtq owned and operated media outlets. Covering news, entertainment, science, media, art and more for almost 17 years.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy. We don't share or sell your name. Easily unsubscribe anytime.

Recent Posts

×
Send this to a friend