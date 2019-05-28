Hinge Dating App Saw 30 Percent Increase in Gay Profiles After Pete Buttigieg Revealed He Met Husband On It

Pete Buttigieg’s revelation that he met his husband Chasten on the gay dating app Hinge spurred a sizable increase in profiles created by gay men.

Fortune reports: ‘According to Hinge, there’s been a 30% increase in profiles created by gay, male individuals since April 1, roughly the time when “Mayor Pete” became a household name. The growth in other demographics, meanwhile, has remained mostly stable.’

Fortune adds: ‘The dating app uses more in-depth profiles than other available platforms, aiming to spark relationships that last. With this in mind, Hinge advertises itself as “designed to be deleted.”’