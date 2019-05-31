Katy Perry Floats into Relationship Rehab in ‘Never Really Over’ — WATCH

Katy Perry released “Never Really Over”, her first new solo single since the 2017 Witness album. The song and video are about how past relationship infuse the rest of your life.

Said Perry of the track: “All of our relationships – from first love, through failed love, to great love – all become a part of you, so that none are ever really over, and once you accept both the dark and the light, you may find that the darkness brought you to the light.”