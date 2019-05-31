Lea DeLaria Tells Wendy Williams About Her New Provincetown Nightclub, Where Rosie O’Donnell Will Perform on July 5: WATCH

Comic and actress Lea DeLaria recently bought a nightclub in Provincetown, called “The Club”, and told Wendy Williams all about it, including the announcement of a headliner guest she has arriving for the busy July 4 holiday: Rosie O’Donnell.

For those of you who know Ptown, The Club is in the space where the old Pied Bar used to be, across from Spiritus.

Said DeLaria: “I have Rosie O’Donnell July 4 weekend. It’s July 5,6, and 7. On July 4th, The Club is having a crazy July 4 party where we are having a kissing booth, a hot dog-eating contest, right on the water, so we will see the Provincetown fireworks….”

There will be another big name in town at the same time as Rosie. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be holding a rally at Town Hall and fundraiser on July 5.

Check out Lea’s interview below: