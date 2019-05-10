Towleroad Gay News

D.C. Police Investigate After LGBTQ Magazine Found Hanging by Noose

Police are investigating an LGBTQ magazine found hanging by a noose in the D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood in late April as a possible hate crime.

The Washington Post reports: ‘Eboné F. Bell, Tagg’s owner and editor in chief, said the edition hung from the light post is the magazine’s March/April issue, which features an annual cover story on enterprising women. She said the “million-dollar question” is learning why whoever hung the magazine committed the act. “It’s clearly hate,” she said. “We just don’t know if it’s racism, homophobia or misogyny.”’