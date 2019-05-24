Harrison Ford, Marla Gibbs, Ed Sheeran, Bob Mackie, Julian Assange, Alanis Morrisette, Alabama, Bill Barr: HOT LINKS

JULIAN ASSANGE. Wikileaks founder indictment on 17 counts of espionage could have chilling effect on free speech and journalism.

“SPYING” Trump gives Attorney General Bill Barr broad authority to declassify documents: ‘The notice comes as Barr is conducting a review of what he has described as “spying” on members of the Trump campaign during the investigation into Russian interference. Sanders said Trump had directed the intelligence community to “quickly and fully” cooperate with the investigation at Barr’s own request.’

MARLA GIBBS. The Jeffersons star made a triumphant return in the All In The Family/The Jeffersons live TV event.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT. Case unsealed… “Smollett’s team now actually wants documents on the case to go public in the hopes that the public’s generally condemning opinion of the actor will change once people look at the full picture.”

ELIZABETH WARREN. She didn’t like the Game of Thrones finale.

RUDY GIULIANI. Trump’s lawyer tweets fake video of Pelosi slurring.

ALABAMA. State poised to end marriage licenses as bill lands on governor’s desk: “The Alabama House of Representatives gave final passage today to a bill that would end the issuance of marriage licenses by probate judges and instead have them record documents that would serve as the official records of marriage. The bill goes to Gov. Kay Ivey, who could sign it into law.”

$44 MILLION. Harvey Weinstein settlement reportedly near: “We now have an economic agreement in principle that is supported by the plaintiffs, the AG’s office, the defendants and all of the insurers that, if approved, would provide significant compensation to victims, creditors and the estate, and allow the parties to avoid years of costly, time-consuming and uncertain litigation on all sides.”

JAGGED LITTLE PILL. Alanis Morrisette musical announces full Broadway cast. “The musical begins preview performances on November 3 ahead of an opening night performance on December 5.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

BOB MACKIE. Famed designer to get documentary: “Slated for a December 2020 release, the as-yet-untitled doc, which is being produced by Anne Chertoff, will examine the Burbank-based designer’s 50-year career, commencing from his start in 1961 at Paramount Pictures working as a sketch artist for Edith Head before moving on to assist Columbia’s costume designer Jean Louis.”

TRANSITIONED. Michael D. Cohen shares his story.

REMEMBRANCE OF THE DAY. Harrison Ford on Chewbacca’s Peter Mayhew. “He was a really sweet man, nice man, and he had a hard time physically. It was really hard for him to do what he did for us, what he did for all of us. And he did it with real dignity and class.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Ed Sheeran featuring Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock “Cross Me”.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Pose Season 2.

FRIDAY FACE. Dan Tai.