Mass Extinction, Spider-Man, Ian Roberts, Morrissey, Diana Ross, Antoni Porowski, Robert Mueller, Diana Ross: HOT LINKS

CRISIS. Terrifying new study details how humans are driving one million species to extinction: “We have never had a single unified statement from the world’s governments that unambiguously makes clear the crisis we are facing for life on Earth,” says Thomas Brooks, chief scientist at the International Union for Conservation of Nature in Gland, Switzerland, who helped to edit the biodiversity analysis. “That is really the absolutely key novelty that we see here.”

DIANA ROSS. I was “violated” by TSA workers.

ALEK TREBEK. Jeopardy! host wins Emmy Award amid cancer battle, gets standing ovation.

CONTEMPT. House Democrats to hold contempt vote on William Barr: “Although the Committee has attempted to engage in accommodations with Attorney General Barr for several months, it can no longer afford to delay, and must resort to contempt proceedings.”

JIMMY CARTER. Pete and Chasten Buttigieg attend former president’s Sunday school class. “At Carter’s invitation Buttigieg stood and read from the Bible as part of the lesson at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.”

LEANING INTO IT. Adele turns 31 and jokes about her next album.

ARCTIC. Trump administration says U.S. to increase military presence in the arctic: “Under President Trump, we are fortifying America’s security and diplomatic presence” in the Arctic, Pompeo will declare. “On the security side, partly in response to Russia’s destabilizing activities, we are hosting military exercises, strengthening our force presence, rebuilding our icebreaker fleet, expanding Coast Guard funding, and creating a new senior military post for Arctic Affairs.”

CAULIPOWER. Queer Eye‘s Antoni has temporarily turned his back on avocados.

IRAN. U.S. deploys USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to Middle East in direct signal to Iran.

MAY 15. Will Mueller testify? ‘Cicilline, during an appearance on “FOX News Sunday,” said representatives for Mueller had agreed to the committee’s proposed date, but warned there’s no “absolute guarantee” that the former FBI chief would show up to testify.’

Just to clarify: we are aiming to bring Mueller in on the 15th, but nothing has been agreed to yet. That’s the date the Committee has proposed, and we hope the Special Counsel will agree to it. Sorry for the confusion. https://t.co/FfR8ReLmkp — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) May 5, 2019

TRUMP. Mueller shouldn’t testify. “After spending more than $35,000,000 over a two year period, interviewing 500 people, using 18 Trump Hating Angry Democrats & 49 FBI Agents – all culminating in a more than 400 page Report showing NO COLLUSION – why would the Democrats in Congress now need Robert Mueller………..to testify. Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion? There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!”

….to testify. Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion? There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

PLAYING ROUGH. Bernie Sanders’ new strategy? “[T]he senator learned… many lessons from 2016,” Nina Turner, a national co-chair of Sanders’ 2020 campaign told The Daily Beast, “and one of those lessons is to show what separates you very clearly from the rest of the people running.”

BROADWAY. Morrissey is brightening it: ‘He shook hands with the front row, accepted a couple gifts from fans, cracked a joke or two and even started the show with a quickly abandoned “they say the neon lights are bright” snippet from “On Broadway.”

MADONNA. On aging: “People have always been trying to silence me for one reason or another, whether it’s that I’m not pretty enough, I don’t sing well enough, I’m not talented enough, I’m not married enough, and now it’s that I’m not young enough. So they just keep trying to find a hook to hang their beef about me being alive on. Now I’m fighting ageism, now I’m being punished for turning 60.”

IAN ROBERTS. Australian gay former rugby star on Israel Folau: “I kind of … I do feel sorry for Israel [Folau]. But there are consequences to your actions, and reactions. I don’t say this lightly what I’m about to say — the language I use is hard and it’s for a point, it’s to get that message across. I say that with the greatest sense of respect, and I’m not implying that Israel’s responsible solely for that, please don’t take it that way. But it’s these types of comments and these off-the-cuff remarks, when you have young people and vulnerable people, kids in the suburbs, who are dealing with their sexuality.”

