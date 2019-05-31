Matt Bomer Reveals Why He’s Co-Hosting a Fundraiser for Pete Buttigieg

Matt Bomer in Papi Chulo.

Actor Matt Bomer spoke to Marc Malkin about his recent roles and revealed why he’s co-hosting a fundraiser for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on June 19 in Los Angeles.

Said Bomer in Variety: “I’m so thoroughly impressed with him on every level and he is obviously so much more than capable of the mantle of the office of President. It is kind of a getting-to-know-you and throwing in our hat to support him as best we can. I think it’s amazing that we have him as a candidate and it is legendary and historic and it’s just kind of the icing on the cake that he is also I think at this point the most qualified candidate to lead us.”

Bomer also said he was not yet prepared to make an endorsement.

Bomer also spoke about the wider range of gay roles he finds now: “I think we’re in this great boon (sic) time now where people are actually writing gay characters with three dimensions. They’re not just the sassy stylist or the friend with a lot of attitude or the guys who’s going to help the straight guy pull it together. There’s really nothing wrong with those things but they did become tropes over the years and often times were the only dimension that the character had to bring to the table so I did always pass on those opportunities.”

Bomer is starring in Papi Chulo which opens this weekend.

Check out the full interview with Bomer: