The animated PBS Kids show Arthur entered its 22nd season on Monday and made some headlines, revealing that Mr. Ratburn, the show’s teacher, is gay.

Okay, so Mr. Ratburn from "Arthur" IS GAY AND JUST GOT MARRIED. What a wonderful kind of day ❤️🌈 #loveislove pic.twitter.com/l9gL4z37JM — Cultura Colectiva (@ccplus) May 13, 2019

In the episode, Arthur and the rest of the students, believed that Mr. Ratburn was marrying a domineering woman (voiced by Jane Lynch) who actually turned out to be Ratburn’s sister. Since they have no idea what their teachers do outside of the classroom, the walk up the aisle was a big surprise.