Notre Dame Pool, Honey Dijon, Alvin Baltrop, Glenn Close, Vaccines, Dinosaurs, Milo Ventimiglia, Tolkien: HOT LINKS

HOLY WATER. Architects propose cross pool atop Notre Dame. “The ideas aired publicly so far are unlikely to please traditionalists who want the 12th century gothic cathedral complete with 19th century spire by Eugène Viollet-le-Duc put back the way it was.”

PARIS VS LINDSAY. The feud goes on…

DEAR LEADER. Florida radio stations to air two minutes of Trump speeches every hour from now until election: “Gulf Coast Media, Inc. senior management acknowledged that broadcasting the President’s speeches may not be consistent with conventional commercial FM radio, but we have taken this approach to show the community’s sincere appreciation for President Donald Trump’s work in Panama City and Bay County,” the station said.

CO2 ALERT. It was 84 degrees near the Arctic Ocean this weekend.

ROCKETMAN. Richard Madden said he only shot his sex scene with Taron Egerton because it made sense.

HONEY DIJON. Comme de Garcons launching fashion line: ‘A DJ popular with the fashion crowd, Dijon has 118,000 followers on Instagram and commands huge crowds for high-energy sets that mix various genres of dance music. The most recent one was a sold-out “Brunch in the City” event in Barcelona last weekend.

HISTORIC. NYC considers six LGBTQ sites for landmark status. “All six played a critical role in the gay rights movement. One was a storefront restaurant that New York City officials described as the city’s first gay theater and the place where Off Off Broadway got its start. Another was home to a number of lesbian and feminist groups in the 1970s and 1980s.”

ALVIN BALTROP. New retrospective showcases photographer who chronicled Brooklyn’s Gansevoort Peninsula: “For 11 obsessive years in 1970s and ‘80s, the Bronx-born photographer documented the alternative world that existed in this once-run-down part of the city, which became a haven for gay men, cruisers, nude sun-bathers, and members of the LGBTQ community having a blissful time after the Stonewall riots and before the explosion of the AIDS epidemic.”

GRANTS. Lambda Literary to receive $40K from NEA.

IRAQ. U.S. orders departure of non-emergency government employees: ‘On Tuesday, the U.S. military reaffirmed concerns about possible imminent threats from Iran to its troops in Iraq, although a senior British commander cast doubt on that and Tehran has called it “psychological warfare.”’

FACTOID. Glenn Close and Lady Gaga’s mom are friends.

VACCINES. Twitter launches new search features to stop the spread of misinformation: ‘We recently launched a new tool so when someone searches for certain keywords associated with vaccines, a prompt will direct individuals to a credible public health resource. In the United States, we partnered with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and point people to vaccines.gov. The new search prompt is available on iOS, Android, and mobile.twitter.com in the United States (in English and Spanish), Canada (in English and French), UK, Brazil, Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, and in Spanish-speaking Latin American countries. If you search on twitter.com, there’s a pinned Tweet with information from trusted partners.*’

PALEONTOLOGY. Scientists have unearthed most birdlike dinosaur ever found. ‘They called the new bird-like dinosaur Alcmonavis poeschli – from the old Celtic word for a nearby river and the scientist who discovered the fossil, excavation leader Roland Poeschl. The study, published in the journal eLife Sciences, said Alcmonavis poeschli was “the most bird-like bird discovered from the Jurassic.”‘

ALSO. Heeeeeere’s Scotty!

SMITHS FANBOY. Milo Ventimiglia was very nervous to meet Morrissey.T

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Tolkien. And read here about the gay subtext.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Guoyang.