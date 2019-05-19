Pete Buttigieg Calls Out Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham at FOX News Town Hall: WATCH

On tonight’s FOX News town hall Mayor Pete Buttigieg called out Tucker Carlson for calling immigrants “dirty” and Laura Ingraham for calling child detention centers “summer camps.”

While appearing on Fox News, @PeteButtigieg takes aim at Fox News anchors Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. pic.twitter.com/WyLSeLJxTq — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 19, 2019

Said Buttigieg: “A lot of folks in my party were critical of me even doing this with FOX News, and I get where that’s coming from, especially when you see what goes on with some of the opinion hosts on this network. When you got Tucker Carlson saying immigrants make America dirty, when you’ve got Laura Ingraham comparing detention centers with children in cages to summer camps…summer camps? Then there is a reason why anybody has to swallow hard and think twice before participating in this media ecosystem. But I also believe that even though some of those hosts are not always there in good faith, I think a lot of people who tune into this network, who do it in good faith. And there are a lot of Americans who my party can’t blame if they are ignoring our message cause they will never hear it if we don’t go on and talk about it.”

Mayor Pete got big applause for his remarks on abortion: “I believe that the right of a woman to make her own decisions, about her reproductive health and her body is a national right.”

Asked how he would deal with Trump’s tweets, Buttigieg replied, “I don’t care.” He went on to admit that the tweets are difficult to ignore: “It is the nature of grotesque things that you can’t look away.”

