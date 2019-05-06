Documents Shed Light on Pete Buttigieg’s Military Service

Pete Buttigieg / Twitter

Recently obtained documents shed light on the time Mayor Pete Buttigieg spent serving in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom after 9/11.

The Hill reports: ‘According to the documents, Buttigieg served in the Afghanistan Threat Finance Cell (ATFC) in Kabul, placing him in “an imminent danger pay area” from late March to mid-September 2014, while the then-32-year old was still serving his first term as mayor. The ATFC “identifies and disrupts Taliban, Al-Qaida and other insurgent financial support networks in Afghanistan.” Buttigieg represented ATFC at “high level briefings,” the documents say, and “coordinated intelligence sharing and targeting deconfliction” methods with multiple organizations.’

Buttigieg has also talked about many times he went “outside the wire” on patrol.

Buttigieg mentioned those during his campaign launch in South Bend, the NYT reported: ‘Mr. Buttigieg took a seven-month leave during his first mayoral term to serve as a Navy Reserves intelligence officer in Afghanistan. He mentioned “the 119 trips I took outside the wire” guarding or driving a vehicle. The men and women he escorted “cared about whether my M-4 was locked and loaded,’’ he said, “not whether I was going home to a girlfriend or a boyfriend.’’’