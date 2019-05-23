Samantha Bee is Sour on Pete Buttigieg and Dems Going on FOX News: ‘You Just Look Stupid’ — WATCH

Samantha Bee doesn’t think Pete Buttigieg (or any of the other Democratic candidates) should appear on FOX News.

Bee noted (with her trademark sarcasm) that Buttigieg got a standing ovation at his Town Hall: “Ohh, what a touching reception for a candidate on a network that doesn’t believe his sexual orientation entitles him to a wedding cake.”

Bee added that “FOX town halls have become a dilemma for Democratic candidates” with Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Mayor Pete deciding they’d participate, while Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren were a hard ‘no’ and Warren called the network a “hate-for-profit racket.”

To which Bee jabbed that it’s the “first profitable racket Trump has ever been involved in.”

“This is obviously a complex issue,” Bee added. “Oh wait, it’s not. You do not have to go on Fox News.” She added, “The only time I watch Fox News is when I want to rage-horny before date night with my husband.”

Added Bee: “At a certain point, if you play along with FOX, you don’t look principled or bipartisan, you just look stupid. Nobody is impressed by how Charlie Brown reaches across the aisle to Lucy’s football.”

Bee then returned to Buttigieg, bringing up his point that the right-wing spin machine spun his remarks about Thomas Jefferson out of control, and then cut to the FOX & Friends segment where they did just that.

"Why even bother doing a FOX town hall? As Democrats there are easier ways for you to get FOX News air time. You can talk about climate change, or wear pajamas, or, if all those options fail, just be Hillary Clinton."