Seth Rogen Regrets Homophobic Jokes in Early Films

Actor Seth Rogen says he regrets the homophobic jokes that colored some of his earlier films, in a cover story interview with GQ.

Said Rogen: “We do not want people to feel bad when they’re watching our movies. I’ve had people come up to me and be like, ‘That made me feel like sh*t when I was in the movie theater and everyone was laughing about that.’ Like the ‘How I know you’re gay’ thing [from The 40-Year-Old Virgin], it’s something people have been like, ‘It’s not fun to be in the theater when people are laughing at that, knowing what they’re probably actually laughing at.’ And I don’t want anyone to have that experience watching our movies.”