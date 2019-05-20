Sprinter Dutee Chand is India’s First Openly Gay Athlete: ‘I Have Found My Soulmate’

Sprinter Dutee Chand has become the first pro athlete from India to come out as gay, in an interview with the Sunday Express.

Said Chand: “I have found someone who is my soulmate. I believe everyone should have the freedom to be with whoever they decide they want to be with. I have always supported the rights of those who want to be in a same-sex relationship. It is an individual person’s choice. I have always believed that everyone should have the freedom to love. There is no greater emotion than love and it should not be denied. The Supreme Court of India has also struck down the old law. I believe nobody has the right to judge me as an athlete because of my decision to be with who I want. It is a personal decision, which should be respected. I will continue to strive to win medals for India at international meets.

Added Chand: “I am in a same-sex relationship and I don’t think there is anything wrong in it. For the moment my focus will be on my career with the world championships and Olympics coming up. In future after the end of my sporting career, if my heart says that I should stay with her then I will.”