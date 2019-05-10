Tammy Faye, Abraham Lincoln, The 90210 Reboot, Megan Rapinoe, Jeff Bezos’ Lunar Lander, Tom Ellis’ Rear End: HOT LINKS

POLLS. Monmouth poll shows Biden with huge lead in New Hampshire: ‘The Monmouth University survey released Thursday found Biden winning 36 percent support, followed by Sanders at 18 percent. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) is at 9 percent support, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at 8 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at 6 percent.’2020. Mayor Pete commits to Provincetown fundraiser in July.

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE. Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain to play Jim and Tammy Faye Baker in new biopic.

CHELSEA MANNING. Convicted Wikileaker freed from jail, but faces new subpoena so that may not be for long. “Manning was released Thursday afternoon, after the grand jury’s term expired — but the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia has already subpoenaed her to appear before a new grand jury panel, according to a tweet from Manning’s account.”

** Feds released Chelsea a few hours ago after Grand Jury expired – @EDVAnews prosecutors subpoenaed her to appear a 2nd time for a different grand jury – but for same questions – on May 16th – official statement from her pending https://t.co/BkXDxnrLmZ — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) May 10, 2019

MEGAN RAPINOE. Soccer star is first openly gay woman in Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. “I think it’s really quite a bold statement by Sports Illustrated to be honest because it has been seen as sort of this magazine only for heterosexual males,” Megan said. “I think so often with gay females in sports there’s this particular stereotype about it and there’s such a narrow view of what it means to be gay and be athletic.”

STRANGER THINGS. Trump’s messaging on Robert Mueller gets weirder, cloudier: “…Bob Mueller is no friend of mine. I had conflicts with him. We had a business dispute. We had somebody that is in love with James Comey. He liked James Comey. They were very good friends; supposedly, best friends. Maybe not, but supposedly, best friends. You look at the picture file and you see hundreds of pictures of him and Comey.”

ABRAHAM LINCOLN. After a day of Red Sox gaffes, Trump told players that Abraham Lincoln lost the Civil War.

So the Red Sox's Tom Werner spoke to reporters briefly and said this happened:



Trump "is a pretty good raconteur of history and he did say that, uh—he was talking about Abraham Lincoln losing the war and said ‘Well, I know you guys have lost a game or two, but this was a war.’” — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) May 9, 2019

STACEY ABRAMS. White House bid still a possibility: ‘In an excerpt from a new interview for “Pod Save America,” Abrams simply replied“yes,” when asked whether she would ever consider joining the crowded pool of candidates. Abrams’ name was previously floated as a possible running mate on former Vice President Joe Biden’s ticket, but Abrams bucked that notion during an interview on “The View,” saying, “You don’t run for second place.”’

IT’S COMPLICATED. The 90210 reboot.

MAINE. State senate endorses conversion therapy ban: “The Maine Senate on Thursday gave initial approval to the bill, which received a 91-46 vote in the House on Wednesday. The bill faces more votes in both chambers before it can head to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ desk.”

SPACE TECH. Jeff Bezos reveals his Blue Moon lunar lander. “Blue Moon is a flexible lander delivering a wide variety of small, medium and large payloads to the lunar surface. Its capability to provide precise and soft landings will enable a sustained human presence on the Moon.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”.

NEW TUNE 2 OF THE DAY. Avicii “Tough Love” featuring Agnes and Vargas & Lagola.

