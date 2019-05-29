Storm Chaser Proposes to Boyfriend Alongside Kansas Tornado

Joey Krastel, a meteorologist and risk analyst for the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, proposed to his boyfriend Chris Scott in Kansas as a tornado loomed in the distance. The photo of the proposal is quickly going viral.

The 2 loves of my life pic.twitter.com/Cv4eviechZ — Joey Krastel (@NimbusStorms) May 29, 2019

NBC News reports that the couple met on Instagram, thanks to their shared love of extreme weather: ‘On Tuesday, Krastel, Scott and two of their mutual friends set out to catch a tornado in Kansas, a tornado that inspired the National Weather Service to issue a “tornado emergency” for several counties in the state, as well as the Kansas City metropolitan area. The group began their tornado watch in Salina, Kansas, and winded up following the storm to Tipton, where Krastel popped the question. “It all just kind of came together and happened so quickly,” Krastel said. “I was like ‘OK, this is it.’”‘