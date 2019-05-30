Trump and Russia, Ansel Elgort, Jane Fonda, Gillette, Electoral College, Bruce Springsteen, Kim Petras, Gus Kenworthy: HOT LINKS

RUSSIA HELPED ME. Trump deleted tweet admitting that Russia helped him get elected. “In a remarkable development, however, it appears that Trump is publicly admitting, for the first time at least, that Russia interference helped get him elected president, as has been stated repeatedly by numerous U.S. intel and Justice Department investigations, including the office of Special Counsel. That is until he deleted the tweet.”

MUG MOSAIC. Ansel Elgort posts 17 shirtless selfies in a row.

NEVADA. Governor Steve Sisolak vetoes bill that would have rejected electoral college for popular vote. ‘AB186, sponsored by the late Democratic Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, proved a divisive one in the Legislature that elicited some of the closest votes in the session. Proponents argued that it would ensure every vote counted equally, while opponents said they feared it would diminish the relevance of Nevada and other small states.’

SOUTH CAROLINA. LGBT advocates sue Trump HHS for discriminating against gay foster parents: “Lambda Legal, the ACLU, ACLU of South Carolina, and South Carolina Equality Coalition are suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the state of South Carolina on behalf of a married lesbian couple, Eden Rogers and Brandy Welch, who were turned away by a government-funded foster care agency for failing to meet the agency’s religious criteria, which exclude prospective foster parents who are not evangelical Protestant Christian or who are same-sex couples of any faith.

EQUALITY ACT. Religious-right hate machine fired up: “The intensely alarmist religious freedom rhetoric suggests that Religious Right political strategists will once again use fear-mongering of liberals’ supposed desire to “criminalize Christianity” to motivate turnout of conservative evangelical voters in 2020.”



LONG ISLAND. LGBT billboard vandalized. “It is fresh, it is new, it was targeted,” Kilmnick said. “No question about it.”

NERVOUS BREAKDOWN. Jane Fonda said she suffered one during Grace & Frankie. “I discovered it’s because the very first episode our husbands tell us that they are going to leave us after 40 years and marry each other and that triggered abandonment.”

TERRIFYING MENACE OF THE DAY. Mike Pence.

GETTING POLITICAL. Taylor Swift says it’s her next move: “I’m not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country. I think that’s one of the most important things I could do.”

NEW AD OF THE DAY. Gillette.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Bruce Springsteen “Tucson Train”.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kim Petras “Do Me”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Gus Kenworthy.