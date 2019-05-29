Introducing VACAYA — A Bold New Player in LGBT Travel

VACAYA /vuh kai’ uh/ is the first and only large-scale travel company on earth built for the entire LGBTQIAPK community. They charter full ships and resorts, so LGBT+ travelers have the freedom to express their individuality, make personal connections, celebrate life, rev up, or simply relax… together. VACAYA’s focus is completely guest-driven and is built around amazing destinations, stellar celebrity entertainment, world-class hospitality, and endless fun.

ADVERTORIAL

Created by award-winning tourism and travel executives with over 100 years of combined experience in entertainment, hospitality, and travel, VACAYA offers LGBT+ travelers a new choice – one with an unprecedented and maniacal guest focus, perfectly tailored to the ever-evolving needs and desires of the underserved LGBT+ community.

“We’re rewriting the playbook,” proclaims VACAYA CEO Randle Roper. “With only a few notable exceptions, options for our community have been severely limited. Now, LGBT+ travelers have a rock solid fully-evolved new choice. They’ve waited a long time for a guest-focused company like VACAYA to come along, and we can’t wait to share all we have in store!”

VACAYA will be the first large-scale full-ship/full-resort LGBT+ vacation company to:

Offer a full-resort takeover from The Leading Hotels of the World’s UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya.

Offer included perks like spa treatments, excursions, and more at UNICO 20°87°.

Sail the largest ship in history into Provincetown Carnival.

Sail on Celebrity Summit following her multi-million-dollar refresh.

Offer guests opportunities to give back to the communities they visit.

Offer online booking 24/7/365.

VACAYA CMO Patrick Gunn adds, “VACAYA is about exploring new destinations, building lifelong memories, and giving back to the communities we visit. This spirit is captured perfectly in our tagline: open sea. open mind.”

VACAYA’s inaugural season and emerging 2020 lineup offers a distinguished variety of vacation options, made possible by a legacy of experience and unrivaled relationships VACAYA’s founders have built through the years:

VACAYA PTOWN CRUISE ON CELEBRITY SUMMIT: Sailing August 11-18, 2019 from New York (Port Liberty) on Celebrity Summit, this 7-night cruise will not only make history by being the largest all-gay cruise to ever sail to Ptown Carnival, but it’s also the largest ship to ever overnight in Provincetown!









VACAYA MEXICO RESORT: VACAYA reinvents the all-inclusive resort experience with the 5-star UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, offering a level of luxury and inclusions unmatched by other options available to travelers. The entire resort belongs to VACAYA guests over Halloween and Day of the Dead, October 27 – November 2, 2019.







VACAYA EUROPEAN RIVER CRUISES: Celebrate the holidays as VACAYA explores the Christmas Markets of Europe from Amsterdam to Budapest aboard the luxurious Emerald Destiny. Onboard, guests will enjoy a continuous view of the incredible landscapes along the famous waterways, and they’ll also see a different side of Europe. 7- and 14-night options begin December 5, 2019.







VACAYA ICELAND CRUISE: VACAYA makes history with the first all-LGBT+ circumnavigation of Iceland on the brand new luxurious 5-star Le Jacques Cartier from Ponant Cruises. This is the ultimate voyage of discovery of Iceland and the Arctic Circle – a truly exotic summer adventure on the trail of the Vikings. This adventure departs Aug 30, 2020.







To celebrate its debut, VACAYA is offering Early Booking Rates, Military & First Responder Pricing, Student Pricing, and a Best Rate Guarantee at https://www.myVACAYA.com/offers/. For more information and to book online 24/7, visit https://www.myVACAYA.com.