Provincetown is Lit. The Town Lights Its Streets, Stages and Skies To Celebrate the New Year; In Ptown, Love is Love, Light is Leitmotif; Both Help Make The Magic of An Off-season Visit

Provincetown is lit and Magic
Lights of Provincetown is a portfolio capturing the unique holiday and post holiday season in Provincetown. (Thanks to Dan McKean for great Holiday Market and Fireworks images… And to Chris Racine for shots of his work lighting Town Hall. The others are by Michael Goff)
Provincetown is literally and metaphorically well lit. From lighthouses to Artists chasing the legendary reflected light for their work, to spotlights on performers, and many more. It’s another way to look at the town we love and suggests new facets to explore and understand it’s pull and hold on many of us.
‘First Light’ , Provincetown’s New Year celebration kicks off next week. Consider being part of it or having a different kind of experience in January of February. This post is sponsored by Provincetown Tourism.