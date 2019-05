One quick thing…

Can we ask you to participate in a survey about travel to England, Wales, Scotland, London and other destinations that have recently worked to reach our readers. It won’t take too long and we will not be asking you to fill out the regular annual survey this because of how helpful this would be.

It is at this link here



Thanks so much,

Michael Goff and Andy Towle

(Still gay, still independent) Owners and Operators of Towleroad.com