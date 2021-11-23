It’s a very different thing than last year’s ‘Make Christmas Great Again’ also below..

Gay Santa is Smitten And Flirty, But Love Comes Slowly With Just 1 Night a Year in 'When Harry Met Santa', A Norwegian Xmas Ad That May Bring A Tear: WATCH

It’s not some Santa and his elves hard core anything.

It’s A long-distance, long-term relationship with all the issues, and a bit of a finer point on them.

“When Harry Met Santa” is the story of an extremely long courtship (told in a very short ad format) The flirtation and courtship happens across decades of one-night-a-year year visits. Santa is a busy.

They aren’t getting any younger and things haven’t really progressed, no surprise a day a year to get to know each other.

The montage of first-date things spans years, decades of quick hits, funny gifts, flirty horsing around, awareness of the body aging, and deep looks. Each encounter ends with, “I’ll be back next year.” Oh, the yearning,

Until this year, when Harry writes Santa to say Mariah Carey isn’t what he wants. “All i want for Xmas is you.”

And, with a little help from Norway Post on the toy delivery front, Santa can spend real time with his man, and they deliver a make out session with leave us implying there is more to come.

The Norway Post’s ad honors, appropriately smugly their leading the way flashing “In 2022 Norway Marks 50 years of being able to love whoever we want,”

And they put an even finer point on the Norwegian democratic spirit ending “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year From All of Us. To All of Us.”

All of it a very different thing than last year’s “Make Christmas Great Again” Trumpian Santa, but likely to make the friends of Fox as twisted and snow-flakey.

Christmas 2020 Ad for The Norwegian Postal Service. Long versjon.

It seems to be the year for #loveisloveisold with older gay couples likely less sexualized and more comfortable for brands, nonetheless interesting and bringing out good work like this ad ICYMI for Doritos (Doritos?) on Day of the Dead..