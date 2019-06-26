Adam Lambert is ‘Comin In Hot’ in New Music Video: WATCH

Adam Lambert has released the video for “Comin In Hot”, a companion piece to the video for his first Velvet single “New Eyes” and the clip picks up where the first video left off.

Writes Idolator: ‘Directed by Miles & AJ, it features an appearance from Miss Shalae. Her role? That of a witchy goddess with some very fierce superpowers. The end result is a moody viewing experience with some exceptional styling. And the best part is that there’s another promise of more to come at the end. At the rate things are going, Velvet is shaping up to be one of 2019’s slickest and most cohesive releases.’