Adam Devine and Andy Cohen Chat About Going Full Frontal: WATCH

A caller on last night’s Watch What Happens Live! “sausage fest” asked Adam Devine about his much-discussed full frontal in Game Over, Man, and how it was watching the film with family members. Devine said it was awkward having his mom whispering in his ear “as my dick was [swinging] like ‘clack clack clack.'”

“Does your dick go clack clack clack?” asked host Andy Cohen.

“Yours doesn’t,” quipped Devine. “Okay, well we know that about you now.”

Devine was also asked about the final season of Modern Family and whether he thought there would be a Pitch Perfect 4.