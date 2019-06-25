Man Shot with BB Gun Outside ‘Boscoe’s’ Gay Bar in Columbus: WATCH

A gay man was shot with a BB gun while standing with his boyfriend outside a Boscoe’s, a popular Columbus, Ohio gay bar on Saturday night.

…but here’s the aftermath in the @GrantMedical trauma room. MRI revealed Stephen had a BB lodged in his head, causing a good deal of pain and bleeding.



No idea who shot or where it came from. @ColumbusPolice were automatically called & a report was filed. (📸 Shane McClelland) pic.twitter.com/S76WE1m2OP — Geoff Redick (@GeoffWSYX6) June 23, 2019

Said Stephen Messerly to WBNS: “All of a sudden I hear a pop, sounded like one of the firecracker things that the kids throw. I put my hand up after I heard that, and I felt something up here just hurt. I put my hand down and saw blood on my fingers. Shane said, you are bleeding. It is possible that somebody targeted the people on Boscoe’s patio, but I’m not exactly sure the motivation. They said if it were a couple of inches up further that it could have penetrated my temple and done some brain damage.”

Police are investigating but have not labeled the incident a hate crime.