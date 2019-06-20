Beluga Whales, Jerry Falwell Jr’s Pool Boy, Mayonnaise, Judge Judy, Meghan McCain, Big Gay Ice Cream, Flag Emojis: HOT LINKS

LITTLE GREY AND LITTLE WHITE. Two beluga whales held in captivity in China transported to Iceland sanctuary: “Little Grey and Little White, two 12-year-old female belugas, left behind their previous lives entertaining visitors at the Changfeng Ocean World and were flown across the globe in specially tailored containers. The whales, which each weigh about 900kg and are four metres long, will continue their epic journey by truck and ferry to the sanctuary at Klettsvik Bay at Heimaey, one of the Westman Islands off the south coast of Iceland.”

BRAIN CHANGES. Scientists detect earliest signs of Parkinson’s: ‘The changes were seen about 15 to 20 years before these individuals would typically start to show physical symptoms. In addition, these genetically predisposed participants showed no sign of deterioration in their dopamine system. “That by itself is a major breakthrough on how you see Parkinson’s disease,” said Politis.’

JERRY FALWELL JR. The Miami Herald dives deeper into the pool boy saga.

WEIRD CRAZE OF THE DAY. Eating tubs of mayonnaise at sporting events.

MAYOR PETE. Some gay top Hollywood donors are waiting and seeing: ‘As historic as Buttigieg’s candidacy might be, a number of Hollywood’s most prolific LGBTQ donors aren’t ready to commit to him exclusively just yet. Many of Hollywood’s influential base of bundlers and donors are backing multiple candidates, spreading their money around,contributing to other politicians with whom they have longtime relationships and who have their own long track record on LGBTQ issues, like Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.’

PROFILE OF THE DAY. Judge Judy: “I don’t hate getting older,” she told me, as the elevator doors closed. “I just hate looking it.”

GLITTER AND BE GAY. School in uproar after administration removes Lady Gaga quote about being gay from outdoor sign. “It makes us all look bad as a whole, honestly, because not everyone has the same belief that we should hide these things. It’s hard to say you’re so diverse and that you’re welcoming everyone when something as small as a sign is enough to cause such backlash.”

THE B WORD. Meghan McCain called Joy Behar a “bitch” on air. “Oh don’t feel bad for me bitch, I’m paid to do this, OK.”

SAMANTHA BEE. The Full Frontal star tells longshot Dem candidates to run for the Senate. “Winning the presidency would be great, but real change is impossible unless the Senate changes hands too. Bullock is just one of many Democrats wasting his time in a presidential race who could be way more useful running for something else.”

WAITRESS. Todrick Hall is joining the cast of the Broadway show.

GQ. Why do gay men walk so fast?

BIG GAY ICE CREAM. How it has grown in 10 years. ‘Quint says Big Gay Ice Cream is not an LGBTQ brand so much as a brand that celebrates the humor, camp, and kitsch embraced by gay culture. The word “gay,” he points out, refers to orientation but also to joy. Most people would describe the bold-colored stripes swirling up the company’s cone logo as a rainbow. But technically speaking it’s not because the colors are–intentionally–in the wrong order.’

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN. Did Taylor Swift rip off Beyoncé?

FLAGGOTS. Where are all the flag emojis?

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Jaycee Domincel