Billy Porter, Sufjan Stevens, Internal Trump Polls, 5B, Melania T, Teachrock, Wilson Cruz, Tan France: HOT LINKS

DOUBLE DIGIT LOSSES. Internal Trump polls leak, show Trump losing to Biden by double digits in battleground states.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ. I’d support Biden over Trump in 2020: “If Bernie Sanders is nominated, that would present a real dilemma for me. I don’t think under any circumstances I could vote for a man who went to England and campaigned for a bigot and anti-Semite like Jeremy Corbin. I don’t think I could do it, I couldn’t pull that lever.”

THE NEW JACKIE O. Melania T?

TEACHROCK. Teachrock, the standards-aligned, arts integration curriculum that uses the history of popular music and culture to help teachers engage students, has released a collection of lessons that complement the CNN Soundtracks “Out Loud and Proud” episode.

JIFGA VS JONAH. Jewish anti-gay group forbidden from operating under different name: “What they do hurts people, so we are extremely pleased at this court’s ruling and hope that it will finally put a stop to the fraud that they have perpetrated for more than a decade.”

NICHOLAS SPARKS. Emails show author objecting to pro-gay “agenda”. ‘The emails, published Thursday by the Daily Beast and filed as exhibits in federal lawsuit in North Carolina, show Sparks complaining in 2013 about “an agenda that strives to make homosexuality open and accepted.” The emails are part a case between Sparks and former headmaster Saul Hillel Benjamin, who alleges that Sparks defamed him. Benjamin headed the college-prep K-12 school for a few months before being forced out.’

ALABAMA. Florence fire department quickly removes rainbow crosswalk painted on street by local residents: “If it was this group or any other group taking action to paint our streets without permission, we are just not going to do it,” said Mayor Steve Holt. “I’m happy to talk to them about any perception of miscommunication on their part. We didn’t have any perception on our part that it was miscommunication the permit was denied.”

TEASER OF THE DAY. 5B, a documentary opening this weekend about the first AIDS ward in the nation, at San Francisco General Hospital.

FAKE VIRAL THEME PARK RIDE OF THE DAY. This is not a real ride.

PHOTOS. Jussie Smollett driving to pick up brothers for “run-through” of staged attack.

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

THE FRENCH TUCK. Tan France explains the key to wearing a T-shirt.

WHAT WOULD IT BE? Adam Lambert asked about the possibility of Bohemian Rhapsody sequel.

LOVE YOURSELF. Sufjan Stevens quotes RuPaul and scripture in new essay: “And so this is our duty at every moment. To love without compromise and without equivocation. To give it our all, to the end, until we have nothing left to give. The message here isn’t very deep. So why does it feel so impossible? We are called to do one simple thing called love. We need to try harder. Do the work. My song is love. My prayer is peace. My head is full of questions but my heart is full of love!”

PRIDE SINGLE OF THE DAY. “Love Yourself” by Billy Porter.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Kaskade and Meghan Trainor “With You”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Elton John and Taron Egerton “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”.

FRIDAY PRIDE. Wilson Cruz.