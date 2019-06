Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont on Friday signed a bill banning gay panic and transgender panic defenses in court.

Said Lamont in a tweet: “It’s absurd that perpetrators have used victims’ sexual orientation/gender identity to justify their violent crimes. All lives are valued equally.”

The defenses are banned in Nevada, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York, and California. A bill passed in Hawaii is still awaiting the governor’s signature.