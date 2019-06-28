DACA, Minecraft Pride, Arby’s, Kamala Harris, Titan, Jony Ive, Gay Magazines, Snakes on a Windshield: HOT LINKS

CASTLE FABULOUS. Straight teen makes fabulous gay Minecraft castle for gay friend disowned by parents. “My friend that I have played Xbox with for many years recently came out as gay and got a lot of backlash from his family,” he wrote. “To show my support I did this to our castle in Minecraft. Many hours and duplications later it was finished.”

MARROT. Arby’s has introduced a nightmare fuel carrot made of meat.

SCOTUS. Supreme Court agrees to hear DACA cases: “A pair of appeals courts have ruled against Trump officials who sought to end the Obama-era program. The administration urged the court last month to quickly decide whether it would take up a case on the program, but the justices rejected that request. The justices had previously declined to take up the administration’s challenge to a district court ruling that temporarily blocked officials from winding down the program. But Friday’s order puts the Supreme Court back at the heart of yet another controversial Trump policy move.”

KAMALA HARRIS. Her husband wrote her a sweet message before the debate. “Kamala and Douglas met on a blind date in 2013, got engaged in 2014, and then were married a year later. He is a lawyer who has two adult children from a previous relationship.”

MITCH MCCONNELL. I would give a Democratic president’s SCOTUS nominee a hearing and vote: “McConnell noted that two of President Richard Nixon’s Supreme Court nominees failed to pass the Senate and warned the same fate could befall a newly elected Democratic president if he or she nominated someone Republicans considered too far to the left.”

DEAR LEADER. Will Trump suspend the election if he can suspend the census?

MEGAN RAPINOE. I stand by my comments about not going to the White House.

DALLAS. City to install rainbow crosswalks in Oak Lawn: “Ten rainbow crosswalks are set to come to Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood, the historic heart of the city’s LGBTQ scene. The City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved the crosswalk project as a small part of $1.4 million in street improvements on Cedar Springs Road between Douglas and Oak Lawn avenues.”

LIVERPOOL. 12-year-arrested for homophobic knife attack on gay couple.

PAUL MANAFORT. Former Trump campaign chair pleads not guilty to new fraud charges. “Manafort walked with a limp as court officers led him down a public hallway to the courtroom. He wore a blue jail uniform.”

TITAN. NASA to explore Saturn’s moon: “The mission — called Dragonfly — received a coveted funding slot from NASA’s New Frontiers program, which funds ambitious missions to explore objects in our Solar System.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

JONY IVE. Apple’s design guru is leaving the company: “While Apple will be a client of Ive’s new company, he will also continue to work closely with the tech juggernaut on various projects.”

SNAKES ON A TRUCK. The nope of the day. “Two men were driving in Kansas City, Kansas, this week when a snake appeared outside of the passenger’s side window, video shows. One of the men filmed the encounter on Tuesday, according to Storyful, which reached out to the poster on Twitter.”

FRIDAY FLASH. Geovanny Interiano