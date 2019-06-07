Manager of Dallas Gay Bar Fired for Refusing to Serve Transgender Woman: WATCH

The manager of Dallas gay bar JR’s Bar & Grill was fired on Thursday night after an incident in which he refused to serve a transgender woman went viral on social media.

Daniel Heredia shared video of the disturbing incident (below), in which his transgender friend Blair was denied service and then shoved by the bouncer. Wrote Heredia: “It all felt like it stemmed from transphobia.”

The bar released a statement apologizing late Thursday and said the manager has been fired: “Early this morning, we were notified of an incident that occurred at JR’s Bar & Grill last night involving a staff member and several of our patrons. While our employees take every measure to ensure the safety of both staff and patrons, any actions that are deemed contra to our beliefs and values as a company will not be tolerated. After reviewing the situation and gathering statements from the parties involved, the company has chosen to terminate the employee in question effective immediately. We are against discrimination of any kind, and work diligently with all employees to ensure that our bar is a welcoming space for everyone to celebrate. We respect and value people from all communities and will continue to advocate for diversity and inclusivity.”