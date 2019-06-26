Watch the First 2020 Democratic Primary Presidential Debate: LIVE VIDEO

10 of 20 Democratic candidates face off in tonight’s first Democratic Primary debate from 9-11 pm ET in Miami, in the Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. Pre-coverage starts at 8 pm.Watch it via this livestream. If you’d like to open it in a new tab, click HERE.

THE CANDIDATES: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan.

The other 10 candidates (split because there are just too many for one stage) will face questions on Thursday night at the same venue. The debates will be broadcast on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, and José Diaz-Balart of Telemundo will be moderating.

Expect questions on the economy, the environment, gun control, health care, immigration (migrant children?), the military, education and trade.

Politico reports that Trump has planned a robust response strategy: “The strategy includes traditional elements — a rapid-response squad to field reporters’ questions, round-the-clock talking points and a ground force on site in Miami, where the debate is being held — but also a digitally focused war room looking for viral clips. Outside groups that support the president have also built up their own fact-checking resources and made large pre-debate ad buys, hoping to capitalize on the massive cable news audience the two-night primetime event is expected to attract.”

Trump has said he might live tweet during the debates. Oh joy.

ON THURSDAY NIGHT: California Sen. Kamala Harris; Former Vice President Joe Biden; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; Author and speaker Marianne Williamson; California Rep. Eric Swalwell; Entrepreneur Andrew Yang; Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

