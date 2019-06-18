Eugene Lee Yang Releases Revealing Behind-The Scenes Doc on His ‘I’m Gay’ Video: WATCH

Eugene Lee Yang filmed a behind-the-scenes video of the extravagant and deeply personal “coming out as gay” video he released last week, explaining why he was doing it. Watch the mini-doc below.

Said Yang: “I need to own up to who I am 100 percent as a person. It’s kind of a weird weight on my shoulders because there’s so much more I can do as a person who is LGBT but also specifically gay. It’s gonna be a really big release. There’s been a lot of concealing and withholding and editing I’ve done to protect myself. It’s not like I’m going to be a different person the next day. It does mean that I don’t have to take a red pen through my life, mark out, or tear out pages.”