Eugene Lee Yang of ‘The Try Guys’ Comes Out as ‘a Proud Gay Man’ in Deeply Personal Dance Video: WATCH

Eugene Lee Yang of The Try Guys, who had previously identified as “queer” and “LGBT,” shared an emotional dance video on Saturday which he said was his “personal way of coming out as a proud gay man.”

I created this music video as my personal way of coming out as a proud gay man who has many unheard, specific stories to tell. I withheld because of fear and shame shaped by my background but I promise to give my full truth in the rest of my life's work.🏳️‍🌈https://t.co/bLTX7c4fwv pic.twitter.com/0nLLAWR5FC — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) June 15, 2019

Tweeted Yang: “I created this music video as my personal way of coming out as a proud gay man who has many unheard, specific stories to tell. I withheld because of fear and shame shaped by my background but I promise to give my full truth in the rest of my life’s work. 🏳️‍🌈”

The video clip, which also stars Grace Yoo, Intae Kim, Terumi Shimazu, Gary Murakami, Sophia Oddi, Kim Chi, Jazzmyne Jay, Rhea Litré, Mayhem Miller, Curly Velasquez, Arisce Wanzer, and Joshua Blaine, features music by ODESZA and was written, directed, and choreographed by Yang.

Said Yang to the NYT in April 2018: “I was a very insecure, self-conscious kid, and as an artist even more so. I always assumed that my otherness was a curse — that I would be held back by my Asian and queer identities. My time online has shown me that the viewers will respond most to authentic storytelling.”

The Try Guys is a four man comedy group (which originated on Buzzfeed but is now independent) that puts themselves in novel and outlandish new situations.