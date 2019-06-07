Four Teens Arrested for Attacking Lesbian Couple on London Bus

Police have arrested four teens for a brutal attack on a lesbian couple on a London bus that went viral after one of the victims shared a photo of she and her girlfriend on Facebook.

Said Detective Andy Cox: “This was a disgusting attack on two women who appear to have been picked out and targeted by a group of youths. The suspects have made a number of homophobic comments towards the couple before throwing coins at them. When the women tried to reason with the group, the attack escalated to an assault. CCTV footage from the attack is being reviewed by detectives. We continue to appeal for information from the public, particularly those who were present on the bus before or after the attack to come forward and tell police what they saw.”

“A number of active enquires are in hand to trace other individuals suspected to have been involved in the incident,” Cox added. “Lots of people will understandably be outraged by this attack. Our efforts to trace all the suspects involved and bring them in for questioning will be relentless. Attacks of this nature on London buses are rare. I would like to reassure those heading out over the weekend that extra uniformed and plain clothes Safer Transport officers will be out on patrol working to keep them safe and prevent crime.”