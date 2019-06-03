Gay Bars, Kesha, Rainbow Turban, Miley Cyrus, Keanu Reeves, Meryl Streep, Queer Eye: HOT LINKS

JOHANA MEDINA. Trans woman died in ICE custody on first day of Pride month : “Johana Medina, a 25-year-old transgender asylum seeker from El Salvador, died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody on June 1 — the first day of Pride Month — advocates said Sunday.”

SHE IS COMING. Miley Cyrus selling $20 condoms.

THE ETERNALS. Keanu Reeves sought for starring role.

JULIAN ASSANGE. Wikileaks founder won’t face charges over role in CIA leak: “It’s a move that has surprised national security experts and some former officials, given prosecutors’ recent decision to aggressively go after the WikiLeaks founder on more controversial Espionage Act charges that some legal experts said would not hold up in court.”

WANT A LOAN? Lenders shown to discriminate against LGBT borrowers in new study: “The data reveal that, compared with otherwise similar different-sex applicants, same-sex applicants are 73.12% more likely to be denied, and they tend to be charged up to 0.2% higher fees/interest. Furthermore, neighborhoods’ higher same-sex population density adversely affects both same-sex and different-sex borrowers’ lending experiences.”

KEVIN SPACEY. Sexual predator makes unexpected court appearance.

ROTTEN TOMATOES. Their list of the 200 best LGBT movies of all time. “To be considered for the list, a movie had to prominently feature gay, lesbian, trans, or queer characters; concern itself centrally with LGBT themes; present its LGBT characters in a fair and realistic light; and/or be seen as a touchpoint in the evolution of queer cinema. And it had to be Fresh. The final list was culled from a longlist of hundreds, after which the films were ranked according to the Adjusted Tomatometer, which acts as a kind of inflation adjustment, taking into consideration the Tomatometer score, as well as the number of reviews a film received relative to the average number of reviews for films released that same year.”

TOXIC MASCULINITY. Meryl Streep is against the term.

REAL TV. Queer Eye wins big at first annual Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards: ‘Netflix’s “Queer Eye” reboot took awards as the best structured reality series, fashion/beauty lifestyle show and ensemble cast in an unscripted series, while cast member Jonathan Van Ness won the fan-voted award for Male Star of the Year.’

MIMI PRIDE. Mariah enters Pride Month like…

BOEING. Wing defect found in 737s: “The American aviation giant, which has been rocked by an unprecedented crisis after its entire 737 MAX 8 fleet was grounded in mid-March, said a subcontractor informed it of problems with a batch of a part involved in deploying the wings’ leading edge.”

STEVEN CROWDER. Right-wing commentator under investigation by YouTube for homophobic and racist abuse toward gay journalist.

BRONX. Gay bar to open in Port Morris: “When I was growing up, and I was going to Brooklyn and Queens to see drag shows or to go to a nice restaurant, it was always out of my borough. Why can’t we do it?”

FLY 2.0 Toronto gay club to close: ‘”It was a safe place for us to go and dance and party and be open and not have to worry about being in the club district downtown,” an area that he said wasn’t as accepting of gay people 20 years ago when he first started going there.’

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Apple’s For All Mankind.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. “Rich, White, Straight, Men” by Kesha. “What if rich, white, straight men didn’t rule the world anymore?”

DRAG QUEEN SHOWDOWN. Andy Cohen shares Watch What Happens Live’s best drag moments.

GORILLA STORY OF THE DAY. Matt Bomer.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. FORD v FERRARI.

MONDAY PRIDE. Rainbow turban goes viral.