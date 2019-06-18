Gay Couple Who Moved to D.C. One Month Ago Attacked in Violent Alleged Hate Crime: WATCH

A gay couple who moved to Washington D.C. one month ago was attacked over the weekend by a gang of men who allegedly yelled “faggot” and robbed them.

Police have arrested three teens, two juvenile ages 15 and 16 and one adult named Marcus Britt, all from Fort Washington, Maryland, and charged them with robbery by force and violence. Hate Crime charges may be forthcoming as the case is still under investigation.

Wrote Craven on a GoFundMe page set up to cover medical expenses: “My boyfriend, Braden, and I were walking from Hawthorne’s to Nellie’s on U St (in DC) last night and we stopped to talk for a few minutes. He was leaning against me and a few guys started yelling ‘faggot’ at him and started to swing at him. It was all a quick blur but next thing you know there was literally a mob of 15 guys beating him. They came out of nowhere and I was powerless to stop them, all I could do was jump on him to try protect him and scream help. I don’t remember how long they kept beating him for. They stole his phone and my wallet. They chipped a major part of his front tooth and he had to get multiple stitches on his lip. Braden doesn’t have insurance and will have ER, ambulance, and counseling bills, along with needing a new phone. He will also be out of work for some time. Any help would be greatly appreciated.”