Madonna’s Graphic ‘God Control’ Video is a Jarring Musical Manifesto on Gun Violence: WATCH

“The story you are about to see is very disturbing,” warn the opening words of Madonna’s “God Control” video. “It shows graphic scenes of gun violence. But it’s happening every day. And it has to stop.”

Madame X, the singer’s latest persona, tackles gun violence in the disco and gospel-tinged eight-minute video directed by Jonas Åkerlund that contains as much blood as glitter and more death than we’ve seen in any Madonna clip ever, centered around a mass shooting at a nightclub that can’t help but recall the Pulse tragedy in Orlando.

Scenes of freedom and happiness at the disco are interrupted by the rattle of gunfire as bodies are brutally strewn everywhere.

Said Madonna in a statement: “I want to draw attention through my platform as an artist to a problem in America that is out of control and is taking the lives of innocent people. This crisis can end if our legislators act to change the laws that fail to protect us all.”