‘Fabulous’ Cuomo, Good Omens, PwC, Art After Stonewall, Laverne Cox, Bradley Cooper, Burning Man, Luke Evans: HOT LINKS

GO IT ALONE. Trump considering dropping 68-year treaty with Japan: “Trump regards the accord as too one-sided because it promises U.S. aid if Japan is ever attacked, but doesn’t oblige Japan’s military to come to America’s defense, the people said. The treaty, signed more than 60 years ago, forms the foundation of the alliance between the countries that emerged from World War II.”

LIFE’S A DRAG. City & State magazine glams up New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

GOOD OMENS. Christian petition of 20,000 to get Netflix to drop the ‘blasphemous’ show Good Omens fails because it’s an Amazon show.

MIGRANT CHILDREN. The latest on this continuously unfolding crime against humanity.

PwC. First ever Global LGBT+ summit to be held in NYC over WorldPride: ‘The Summit will bring together more than 160 PwC LGBT+ leaders and people from 23 countries to share knowledge, network and talk about LGBT+ issues. On the agenda is a private screening of the Lavender Scare, the first documentary to tell the story of an unrelenting campaign in the 1950s by the US federal government to identify and fire all employees suspected of being homosexual. For updates from the Summit, follow @PwC, #PwCPride and #PwCProud.”

ART AFTER STONEWALL. Miami will be one of only three cities in the U.S. to host Art After Stonewall: 1969 ─ 1989. “The show will headline Art Basel Miami this year, at the Frost Art Museum FIU (Sept. 14 – Jan. 5). This will be the first time all of these amazing 200+ works of art will be shown together under one roof (the current show in NY is split up between two venues). Features works by trailblazing artists who cleared a path from 1969-1989 through uncharted cultural terrain, including: David Hockney, Marlon T. Riggs, Andy Warhol, Alice Neel, Judy Chicago, Diane Arbus, Luis Cruz Azaceta, David Wojnarowicz, and many more.”

BURNING MAN. Desert festival hires top lobbying firm for permitting: “The Burning Man Project, the non-profit organization behind the festival, hired the law and lobbying firm Holland & Knight on May 9, according to disclosures. Rich Gold, the leader of the firm’s public policy and regulation group, will be on the account as well as Scott Mason, who worked on Trump’s campaign and in his administration transition. “

SPLITS. Laverne Cox and boyfriend Kyle Draper split after almost two years. “@thekyledraper and I have broken up. After much soul searching and tears from both of us, we have decided it’s time for us to go our separate ways. We decided we should make a public statement since our relationship was public in ways neither of us anticipated. This is that public statement.”

GLASTONBURY. Are Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper set to reunite?

EATING. The 50 best restaurants in the world 2019.

MAINE. Episcopal Diocese consecrates first openly gay bishop: “The diocese says Rev. Thomas James Brown was ordained and consecrated its tenth bishop on Saturday in a ceremony that drew more than 900 people to St. Luke’s Cathedral in Portland. Twenty-seven Episcopal bishops and more than 100 clergy from Maine participated in the service.”

KANSAS. Transgender people will soon be able to change their gender on birth certificates.

WET T SHIRT OR NO T SHIRT. Luke Evans, Rome Flynn, Nick Adams, Dylan Geick and more male celebs show off some skin.

SPACEX. Elon Musk firm successful in early morning launch of Falcon Heavy rocket carrying 24 satellites into orbit as well as cremated remains of 152 space enthusiasts.

TOUCHY FEELY THING OF THE DAY. Jimmy Fallon and Chrissy Teigen play ‘Can You Feel It?’

TRAINER TUESDAY. Donald Romain.