Barbra Streisand, Mike Hill, Pete Buttigieg on Stacey Abrams, Wilson Cruz, Infinity Pool, Stonewall Forever: HOT LINKS

MIKE HILL. If anti-gay Florida lawmaker won’t resign, strip him from all committee assignments, says Orlando Sun-Sentinel editorial board: “They could reprimand him, censure him or remove him from office. Or they could strip him of committee assignments and show Floridians that bad behavior carries consequences. Or they could let him stay where he is and give Floridians regular reminders that homophobia is allowed to thrive in the GOP-controlled state Capitol.”

OUTSPORTS PRIDE. Underway now in L.A.!

SAMMIE. Barbra Streisand’s little clones pay tribute to their “mother.”

PETE BUTTIGIEG. Stacey Abrams ought to be the governor of Georgia. “When racially motivated voter suppression is permitted, when districts are drawn so that politicians get to choose their voters instead of the other way around, when money is allowed to outvote people in this country, we cannot truly say we live in a democracy.”

MASS DETENTION FACILITY. Trump to open jail for migrant children in Texas. “The ORR will be detaining children on a mass scale; will not be subject to child welfare licensing guidelines; will provide the detained children with no education, recreational services, or legal aid; and will give them nothing but food, shelter, and water.”

ACT OF AGGRESSION. Russian destroyer threatens USS Chancellorsville in Philippine Sea.

JUST IN: The Navy has released video of a Russian destroyer's unsafe maneuver against the cruiser USS Chancellorsville today in the Philippine Sea. The destroyer got to within 50-100 feet and Chancellorsville had to put its engines at all back full to avoid a collision pic.twitter.com/9YScOzCWY2 — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) June 7, 2019

I WILL NEVER LIE ABOUT BEING GAY AGAIN. Alexei Romanoff, an 82-year-old gay rights activist, remembers growing up in New York in the 1950s.

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

COVER BOY. Wilson Cruz on Entertainment Weekly: “I was still in the closet when we made the pilot, but I had made an arrangement with myself that if the show got picked up, that I would come out to my parents. It didn’t go well with my dad. He kicked me out. I lived in my car. I slept on friends’ couches.”

MINNEAPOLIS. Prospective gay bar’s owner has troubling Facebook past: ‘Emad Yousef Abed’s alleged Facebook posts — some from 2015— reappeared when he posted a GoFundMe page with a reported $1.5M goal, to purchase a building for Cheers, a new LGBTQ bar. According to City Pages, Abed had promised donors free drinks and a mention on the “LGBT wall of fame” on the June 21 opening, one day before the city’s Pride Weekend.’

WARRIOR WIFE. Beyoncé video goes viral.

BUT, THE EXIT. London skyscraper to boast world’s first 360-degree infinity pool.

This 360-degree rooftop infinity pool could make a splash in London https://t.co/zImAFpiQ71 pic.twitter.com/bwAl2OKEuM — Archinect (@archinect) June 7, 2019

STONEWALL FOREVER. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita to produce documentary: “The duo join producer-director Jeffrey Schwarz, who previously made Tab Hunter Confidential andThe Fabulous Alan Carr, and exec producer Craig Gartner on the project, which is in the nascent stages but is expected to take advantage of New York City’s Gay Pride festivities that are connected to the famed Stonewall Inn and the June 1969 riots that are seen as kicking off the gay rights movement.”

FRIDAY FLASH. Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg crossed paths at the Atlanta airport.

Looks like @BetoORourke and @PeteButtigieg crossed paths at the Atlanta airport. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Cano. pic.twitter.com/PxHmPRR9ZE — Bob Moore (@BobMooreNews) June 7, 2019

FRIDAY FLESH. Michael Arafat.