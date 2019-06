The Inheritance, the Matthew Lopez play which won Best New Play at the Olivier Awards in London, is coming to Broadway this fall.

A new play, generations in the making begins with this trailer. #TheInheritance is coming to Broadway this Fall starting September 27. Tickets on sale June 24. Learn more: https://t.co/7ekEuWtJPq pic.twitter.com/aROWHban37 — The Inheritance (@inheritanceplay) June 6, 2019

The NYT reports: ‘Written by Matthew Lopez (“The Legend of Georgia McBride”), “The Inheritance” is inspired by E. M. Forster’s novel “Howards End.” Stephen Daldry (“Billy Elliot”) will direct the production, which runs more than six hours over two separately sold sections.’

The cast has not yet been announced.