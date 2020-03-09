Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Get Standing Ovation at Broadway’s ‘The Inheritance’ — WATCH

Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten received a standing ovation when they arrived to take their seats in the audience of Broadway’s The Inheritance on Sunday.

Standing Ovation tonight for @Chas10Buttigieg @PeteButtigieg Pre Curtain at the Inheritance. This just goes to show you just how powerful of a campaign Pete and Chasten Ran. They deserve every Standing O they can get #TeamPete #TeamPeteForever #ThankYouPete #ThankYouChasten pic.twitter.com/TizGrV83Gb — 🏳️‍🌈Drew Rizzuti 🏳️‍🌈 (@Rizzuti09) March 9, 2020

In a clip posted to social media, out NYC City Council Speaker Corey Johnson can also be seen in the audience applauding the couple.

The couple took photos with attendees that were also posted to social media. One audience member, Charlie Ferrusi, said he ran into Mayor Pete in the bathroom, writing, “We didn’t have much to talk about, but I can assure you that he did wash his hands!”

The Inheritance, the Matthew Lopez two-part play which won Best New Play at the Olivier Awards in London, and came to Broadway last fall, is ending its run on March 15.

Lopez’s play, directed by Stephen Daldry, reimagined E. M. Forster’s masterpiece Howards End in 21st-century New York, following the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community and home of their own.

Buttigieg is set to guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live this Thursday.