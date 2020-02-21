Gay Broadway Epic ‘The Inheritance’ Announces Final Shows

The Inheritance on Broadway. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

The Inheritance, the Matthew Lopez two-part play which won Best New Play at the Olivier Awards in London, and came to Broadway last fall, is ending its run on March 15.

Lopez’s play, directed by Stephen Daldry, reimagined E. M. Forster’s masterpiece Howards End in 21st-century New York, following the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community and home of their own.

The two-part play had 46 previews (28 of The Inheritance Part 1 and 18 of The Inheritance Part 2) and 138 performances (86 of The Inheritance Part 1 and 52 of The Inheritance Part 2) at the time it closes, according to producers.

OUR REVIEW: On Broadway, ‘The Inheritance’ Sprawls but Rarely Cracks the Surface: REVIEW

Said producers Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman, and Hunter Arnold in a joint statement: “From its first preview at the Young Vic in 2018 through the West End and Broadway runs, audiences have been profoundly moved by Matthew Lopez’ beautiful play and Stephen Daldry’s stunning production. We are all extremely proud of this production and the 32 actors who bring this ambitious story to life eight times a week and honor the legacy of those we’ve lost to the AIDS epidemic. We thank all of the actors, crew, co-producers, audience members, and community partners who have made this run such a milestone for everyone involved.”