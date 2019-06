Juntos, El Corazon Nunca se Equivoca, (Together, the Heart is Never Wrong), a Mexican telenovela (soap opera), made history this week as the first to feature a gay couple as lead characters, Reuters reports.

The soap is a spin-off of another massively-popular telenovela, Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia, on which the characters, Aristoteles (Emilio Osorio) and Temo (Joaquin Bondoni), first appeared. In the new show they move to Mexico City to attend a university.

Check out the trailer below.