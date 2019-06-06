Key West Mural, James Van Der Beek, Tig Notaro, Transparent, Dolly Parton, Bayer, Anderson Cooper: HOT LINKS

SPIRIT OF STONEWALL. Artist Lisa Marie Thalhammer’s mural commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots outside Aqua Bar and Nightclub in Key West, Florida. The mural was created for the city’s Pride celebrations which run through June 9. Photo: Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau.

CONTEMPT. House Democrats introduce resolution formally holding Attorney General Bill Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT. Audio of the 911 call the night of the staged attack has been released.

DELAYED. D-Day ceremonies delayed 15 minutes due to Trump – Laura Ingraham FOX News interview. “Jackson noted via Twitter that a French feed revealed that Trump was sitting with Ingraham 14 minutes after the scheduled 11:00 AM start time, before noting an announcement declaring a 15-minute delay, suggesting that the delay was due to Trump’s conversation with the Fox News host.”

French television cameras spotted President Trump sitting down with Fox’s Laura Ingraham – fourteen minutes *after* the ceremony in Normandy was set to begin. Thousands of people waited as an announcement overhead came on, declaring the program would be delayed until 11:15a. June 6, 2019

While in front of a U.S. cemetery in Normandy, France, President Trump called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "Nervous Nancy" and "a disaster" https://t.co/xauyilNY5E pic.twitter.com/JWvAEPVS03 — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) June 6, 2019

LAUGHING STOCK. Rudy Giuliani to leave Trump’s legal team.

DROPPED. Bayer stops advertising on Tucker Carlson on Laura Ingraham shows. “Bayer, one of the last major brands advertising with Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, will no longer run ads on either Fox News show, a source familiar with Bayer’s decision-making told Popular Information.”

DOLLY PARTON. Her unorthodox skin care tips. “You never know if you’re going to wreck the bus, you never know if you’re going to be somewhere in a hotel and there’s going to be a fire….”

MELBOURNE. Man dresses as Klan member at gay bar. “It’s not KKK, it’s gay, gay, gay.”

Gotta love Australian racism. Apparently joking about the lynching of African Americans is okay if you call it the “gay gay gay” at trivia. pic.twitter.com/cZ7oHcjL1n — Kev (@CaptainFelch) June 5, 2019

CALIFORNIA. Chick-fil-A seeks location in Redwood City but it’s not wanted there: “Chick-fil-A’s values don’t represent our values,” said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa. “The logo might as well say ‘we hate gay people.”

AUSTRALIA. Government drops plans to ban poppers.

AT THE STONEWALL INN. The EW LGBTQ Issue party was a swole affair with Anderson Cooper and Neil Patrick Harris.

BYE. Lisa Vanderpump leaves Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

MICHIGAN. Huntington Woods becomes first city to ban gay conversion therapy: ‘Commissioner Joe Rozell brought up the ordinance, which was approved with a 5-0 vote and received applause from the audience after the passage. “Conversion therapy, Mr. Mayor, is a hateful and fundamentally flawed practice that is counter to everything that this city stands for,” Rozell said during the meeting.’

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Transparent musical finale.

UNDER A ROCK. Tig Notaro tries to guess who James Van Der Beek is.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Ãingeru Vilabrillë.