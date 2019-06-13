‘Masterpiece Cakeshop’ Baker Hit with 3rd Discrimination Lawsuit for Refusing Transgender Woman — WATCH

Anti-gay baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop.

A Denver woman is suing Masterpiece Cakeshop and its anti-LGBTQ baker Jack Phillips for discrimination. Denver-based attorney Autumn Scardina, who has sued Phillips once before, says that the baker will not sell her a cake because she is transgender. SCOTUS ruled for Phillips in Masterpiece Cakeshop v Colorado Civil Rights Commission in June 2018.

The NYDN reports: ‘In the newest complaint, she claims Phillips refused to sell her a birthday cake “because she is transgender, despite repeatedly advertising that they would sell birthday cakes to the general public, including LGBT individuals.” The cake she wanted to order was blue on the outside and pink on the inside to celebrate her gender transition. But when she called the shop, she was told that they didn’t make cakes for “sex changes.” In her second lawsuit, Scardina claims “continued discrimination against the LGBT community in violation of Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act and the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.”’