Robyn, Tim Cook, Jacob Wohl, Mayor Pete’s Fundraising, Laura Ingraham, Liza Minnelli, West Side Story: HOT LINKS

$7 MILLION. Pete Buttigieg’s April fundraising haul: “The huge April haul, which was previously unreported, highlights Buttigieg’s explosive rise in the Democratic presidential race — and Buttigieg hopes to do it again next month by announcing a top-tier second quarter haul that at least doubles his last campaign finance report, putting the 37-year-old among the biggest fundraisers seeking the presidency in 2020 and cementing his leap from long shot status at the beginning this year.”

A STAR IS BORN. Liza Minnelli reveals what she thinks Judy Garland’s reaction would have been to the remake.

HATE THE WEATHER? FIRE THE METEOROLOGISTS. Trump fires pollsters over horrible internal poll leaks. “The polls also show Trump underperforming in reliably red states that haven’t been competitive for decades in presidential elections.”

NOT JOKING. Trump says his supporters might demand he stays in office longer than eight years.

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Tucker Des Lauriers, Chad White, Alex Sewall, Danny Williams and more HERE.

SCOTUS. Supreme Court hands Democrats a victory in racial gerrymandering case: “Democrats had claimed that previous districts were unlawful because they featured too many black voters, diminishing their power across the state and in other districts.”

ROOSEVELT ISLAND. NYC’s largest Pride “flag” unveiled.

The great-granddaughter of President Franklin D. Roosevelt plans to celebrate her family’s legacy and the LGBTQ community by transforming the steps at Roosevelt Island’s Four Freedoms Park into what she states is “New York City’s largest LGBTQ pride flag” https://t.co/01jjKdynBz — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 12, 2019

STEVEN SPIELBERG’S WEST SIDE STORY. The first photo of Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria.

LAURA INGRAHAM. The FOX News host’s version of Pride Month: “Fox News is under fire from media observers for hosting a virulently anti-gay group and a controversial author with anti-gay views on Laura Ingraham’s The Ingraham Angle, particularly sensitive issues as cities across the nation celebrate Pride Month.”

Here's the full @IngrahamAngle segment regarding the "legitimate concerns" about drag queens READING BOOKS TO KIDS. It ended with a hate group leader shilling a book on "The Health Hazards of Homosexuality," which seemed a bit too far even for Ingraham. https://t.co/tswxX7qw5y pic.twitter.com/c0R4ti3Ir6 — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) June 14, 2019

Remember when pundits attacked Elizabeth Warren for calling Fox News a hate-for-profit racket?



Tonight Fox promoted MassResistence, a virulent anti-gay hate group that’s so toxic they were banned at CPAC. pic.twitter.com/u8o3OjkUZ5 — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) June 14, 2019

GOD SAVE THE QUEEN. Prince Harry tells Meghan Markle to turn around.

ROYAL FATHER’S DAY. A new photo of Baby Archie.

CAROLYNE CASS. Catfished by Jacob Wohl: ‘Furious and frightened, Cass moved to an empty row of seats at the back of the plane, where she quietly cried. When they landed in Washington, she ducked the man she now believed was Jacob Wohl, rushed to the women’s bathroom, and called B, who told her to leave for New York City. She could stay at B’s apartment and ride out the impending storm. As Cass hid in a stall, Wohl began calling incessantly and texting to ask if she’d been picked up by agents on her way to the bathroom. She knew she had to lure him out of the airport: She texted that she was waiting outside. She remained hidden until she got confirmation that he’d gone past security. After buying a spot on the next flight to New York City, she called Wohl and told him she was out.’

COMMENCEMENT ADDRESS OF THE DAY. Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at Stanford. “If we accept as normal and unavoidable that everything in our lives can be aggregated, sold, or even leaked in the event of a hack, then we lose so much more than data. We lose the freedom to be human. Think about what’s at stake. Everything you write, everything you say, every topic of curiosity, every stray thought, every impulsive purchase, every moment of frustration or weakness, every gripe or complaint, every secret shared in confidence. In a world without digital privacy, even if you have done nothing wrong other than think differently, you begin to censor yourself. Not entirely at first. Just a little, bit by bit. To risk less, to hope less, to imagine less, to dare less, to create less, to try less, to talk less, to think less. The chilling effect of digital surveillance is profound, and it touches everything. What a small, unimaginative world we would end up with. Not entirely at first. Just a little, bit by bit. Ironically, it’s the kind of environment that would have stopped Silicon Valley before it had even gotten started.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Robyn “Ever Again”.

DEAR REFUGEES. Lena Headey, Keegan-Michael Key, Mandy Patinkin thank refugees in new video.

WORLD RECORD OF THE DAY. Largest penny pyramid.

MONDAY MOMENT. Joseph and Raif.