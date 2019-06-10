Nazis Disrupt Detroit’s Motor City Pride Festival, Destroy and Urinate on Rainbow, Israeli Flags: WATCH

A group of Nazis from the National Socialist Movement (NSM) disrupted Detroit’s Motor City Pride, Michigan’s largest Pride festival, over the weekend. They were escorted by police while they yelled homophobic slurs at the crowd through a bullhorn.

Today at Motor City Pride, a friendly LGBT+ event, Detroit PD escorted Nazi's in full uniform outside of the entrance to the festival. Detroit PD bruised those that tried to intervene (see below) and allowed this to happen. pic.twitter.com/lDcbemzhek — marc (@marcklock) June 9, 2019

Just witnessed a group of Nazis harassing a group of LGTBQ members who were just on their way to enjoy Pride. For individuals to be stopped on their way to celebrate a day dedicated to them like this is just terrible and sickening pic.twitter.com/PG4wg6GwC0 June 8, 2019

Photos also showed one of the Nazis tearing apart a rainbow flag and urinating on an Israeli flag.

The Detroit Pride parade yesterday was interrupted by a group of white nationalists carrying weapons & performing Nazi salutes.



Photos show a white nationalist ripping apart a rainbow flag and another urinating on an Israeli flag.



Good people on both sides my ass…. pic.twitter.com/UIiOuCnEm2 June 9, 2019

White supremacist appears to urinate on an Israeli flag as nationalist group interrupts #LGBT celebration in Detroit by tearing apart Pride flags and giving Nazi salutes pic.twitter.com/jIwXmFukji — Job Advisor (@jobadvisorlink) June 9, 2019

Writes the Southern Poverty Law Center of the NSM, which operates out of Detroit: ‘An organization that specializes in theatrical and provocative protests, the National Socialist Movement (NSM) is one of the largest and most prominent neo-Nazi groups in the United States. The group is notable for its violent anti-Jewish rhetoric, its racist views and its policy allowing members of other racist groups to join NSM while remaining members of other groups. Until 2007, NSM members protested in full Nazi uniforms, now traded in for black “Battle Dress Uniforms.”’