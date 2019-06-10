Nazis Disrupt Detroit’s Motor City Pride Festival, Destroy and Urinate on Rainbow, Israeli Flags: WATCH

A group of Nazis from the National Socialist Movement (NSM) disrupted Detroit’s Motor City Pride, Michigan’s largest Pride festival, over the weekend. They were escorted by police while they yelled homophobic slurs at the crowd through a bullhorn.
Photos also showed one of the Nazis tearing apart a rainbow flag and urinating on an Israeli flag.
Writes the Southern Poverty Law Center of the NSM, which operates out of Detroit: ‘An organization that specializes in theatrical and provocative protests, the National Socialist Movement (NSM) is one of the largest and most prominent neo-Nazi groups in the United States. The group is notable for its violent anti-Jewish rhetoric, its racist views and its policy allowing members of other racist groups to join NSM while remaining members of other groups. Until 2007, NSM members protested in full Nazi uniforms, now traded in for black “Battle Dress Uniforms.”’