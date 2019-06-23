Older Gay Men Look Back at Stonewall: WATCH

We’ve watched them try to interpret young gay slang, react to Troye Sivan videos, play Card Against Humanity, try to identify famous gays, play Never Have I Ever, identify pop star divas, respond to new song lyrics, clap back at mean comments, and remember past loves.

Now Robert E. Reeves, Michael Peterson, Jessay Martin, and Bill Lyons take a look back at the Stonewall era, and life before it and after it, what gay bars were like back then, how they heard about the riots and the impact they had, the media coverage, and what happened afterward.