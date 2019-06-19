Alabama GOP Official Doesn’t Regret Referring to LGBTQ People as ‘Freaking Queers’ — WATCH

Mobile County Treasurer Phil Benson says he has no regrets about referring to LGBTQ people as “freaking queers” in a comment on the Mobile County Republican Party Facebook page.

The comment was left in response to a National Review article about Masterpiece Cakeshop baker Jack Phillips, and a third lawsuit that he had been hit with over refusing to bake a cake for a transgender woman.

Benson told FOX10 News that he was alarmed that people were more upset that he used the term “freaking queers” than they were about the $135,000 fine Phillips received for not baking a cake.

Said Benson: “You remember the case where the poor baker who refused to bake a cake for this homosexual wedding, homosexualism, and he was fined $135,000, and that’s what I was referring to: government overreach into private business to that degree. That’s asinine. Now, two words, ‘freaking queer’ caused more of a stir than that poor guy getting fined $135,000 for not wanting to bake a cake. To me, that’s far worse than verbiage that I used in the 60’s when I was growing up: 50’s and 60’s, common verbiage.”

Benson said he did not regret using the remarks at all: “I’m sorry it’s offensive. I’m sorry it offends you. Many things offend me every day. Government overreach from all the little minority groups offends me every day, okay? “