Restaurant Defends Server Who Described Customer as ‘Fat’ and ‘Gay’ on Receipt: WATCH

Plush Daiquiri Bar and Grill, a restaurant in Houston. is defending a server who described a customer as a “fat” and “gay” on the customer’s receipt. The customer who received the receipt says he felt offended, telling KTRK: “I don’t even know her, she don’t know me. That’s like stereotyping, for her to not even know and say fat, gay and this and that.”

RELATED: ‘Little Caesars’ Calls Men ‘Gay’ on Their Pizza Receipt: WATCH

The restaurant’s owners defended the employee: “It was just her way of describing him. It wasn’t anything against him or anything personal. It was her way of referencing back who to deliver the food to.” They said she didn’t realize he would see it and she was disciplined.